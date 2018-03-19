Austin’s fourth explosion in a month hurts two people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, Texas -- Another explosion in an Austin neighborhood injures two people Sunday night.

It happened in a suburban neighborhood known as Travis County, in the southwest part of the city. The two victims are in their 20s.

Police Chief Brian Manley has issued a warning to residents to be on the lookout for any suspicious packages in the area, and not approach them.

This is the fourth explosion in Austin in a month. While the most recent explosion isn't in the same neighborhood as the previous three, police are not ruling out that this one is related to those blasts.

The first explosion occurred on March 2 and killed a 39-year-old man. Two more package bombs exploded on March 12, killing a 17-year-old, a injuring two others, including a 75-year-old woman.

Police originally suggested they could have been hate crimes since all the victims were black or Hispanic, but now says that investigators aren't ruling out any possible motive.

Authorities have a $115,000 award in place for any information leading to the arrest of the agent responsible.