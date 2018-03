× Apparent tornado in Falkville caught on camera

FALKVILLE, Ala. – We tracked a tornado-warned storm that went right through Falkville on Monday afternoon.

Viewer Jon Cammon sent us video he says he captured around 6:30 p.m. just west of Falkville High School.

Storm surveys will have to officially confirm, but it very much appears he caught a tornado on camera.

We do want to remind all viewers to be safe as they attempt to capture video and images of dangerous storms.