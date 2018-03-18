The Riley Center and Parkway Place Mall host ‘Bunny Cares,’ a sensory-friendly event for children with special needs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — He’s hopping into town and with Easter only two weeks away it’s time for a time-honored tradition where children get their picture with the Easter Bunny. But if you have a child with special needs, especially any sort of sensory issue, a loud, crowded mall can be overwhelming.

The Riley Center and Autism Speaks is partnering with the Parkway Place Mall to host ‘Bunny Cares,’ a sensory-friendly event for children with special needs. Children and their families will enjoy a visit and photos with the Easter Bunny in a calming environment. ‘Bunny Cares’ welcomes children of all ages and abilities.

The event is March 18 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the center court. It is free but space is limited and families are encouraged to reserve one ticket per group or family in advance.

Keepsake photo packages will be available for purchase during the event. Lights and music will be muted where possible and families will enjoy beverages and breakfast foods.

The Riley Center will also have Easter themed sensory stations for children to play with for therapy.