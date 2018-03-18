× Rogersville man killed in early morning wreck

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities confirm a Rogersville man died Sunday morning following a single-vehicle wreck.

Alabama State Troopers said Robert Nicholas Phillips, 28, was killed when the 2003 Honda Odyssey he was driving left the roadway on U.S. 72 and overturned. Phillips, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred just west of Athens at approximately 7 a.m.

Alabama State Troopers are continuing to investigate.