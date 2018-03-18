Republican candidate Scott Dawson talks Governor’s race and his stance on the issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- On June 5, Alabama voters will start the process of choosing a governor. This year there are five names on the Republican Primary ballot and the same for the Democrats. We are working to interview all of them.

Sunday morning we spoke with Evangelist Scott Dawson who is running as a Republican in the Alabama Governor's race. Dawson says he definitely stays busy.

He'll tell you up front he is no politician, although he says being involved in the church for years means he knows politics. We asked him about his stance on taxes, specifically a gas tax to provide money for Alabama roads?

You can watch our full interview above.