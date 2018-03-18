× No. 4 Auburn falls to No. 5 Clemson 84-53 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament

SAN DIEGO, CA. (AL.com) Auburn’s magical and historic season will not continue past the second round of the NCAA Tournament because of the month-long disappearing act of its three-star players.

For the seventh time in nine games, Auburn shot below 40 percent from the field – way below.

Behind atrocious performances from Jared Harper (2 of 12), Bryce Brown (4 of 13, 12 points) and Mustapha Heron (3 of 10, 12 points), No. 4 seed Auburn turned in its worst shooting night in over two years, making just 17 of 66 (25.8 percent) in a 84-53 massacre at the hands of No. 5 Clemson at Viejas Arena in San Diego on Sunday.

