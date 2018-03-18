No. 4 Auburn falls to No. 5 Clemson 84-53 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament

Posted 8:30 pm, March 18, 2018, by , Updated at 08:31PM, March 18, 2018

Auburn guard Jared Harper shoots as Clemson forward Elijah Thomas, obscured, defends during the first half of a second-round NCAA men's college basketball tournament game Sunday, March 18, 2018, in San Diego.(Gregory Bull/AP)

SAN DIEGO, CA. (AL.com) Auburn’s magical and historic season will not continue past the second round of the NCAA Tournament because of the month-long disappearing act of its three-star players.

For the seventh time in nine games, Auburn shot below 40 percent from the field  – way below.

Behind atrocious performances from Jared Harper (2 of 12), Bryce Brown (4 of 13, 12 points) and Mustapha Heron (3 of 10, 12 points), No. 4 seed Auburn turned in its worst shooting night in over two years, making just 17 of 66 (25.8 percent) in a 84-53 massacre at the hands of No. 5 Clemson at Viejas Arena in San Diego on Sunday.

To continue reading click here.