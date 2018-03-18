WHAT TO EXPECT: Severe Storm Potential Monday

A significant severe weather threat exists for Monday: mainly in the afternoon and early evening for North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee. Tornadoes, strong winds, and very large hail are possible with any storms that develop. Storms will develop at the earliest 1 PM Monday and move out by at the latest 9 PM Monday.

Storms on the Horizon: Two primary rounds of rain and storms will come through with this system. The first round will come with a warm front on Sunday night and the second will come with a cold front on Monday afternoon/evening. We could see a few strong storms (gusty winds and hail) Sunday night after 10PM through Monday morning, but the main event will come through Monday afternoon.

Round One: The first round of rain and storms will come through late Sunday night after 10PM and be moving out by 9AM Monday morning. Again – we can’t rule out wind gusts up to 50+mph and small hail early Monday morning, but this first round of rain/storms will not bring a high severe threat. Round Two: The second round of storms likely moves through between 1PM-9PM Monday, but be aware we may still adjust the timeline by a couple of hours. This is the round in which we expect severe storms. All types of severe weather are possible; very large hail and wind gusts of 60+ mph are the most likely risks, but there is a risk of tornadoes too.



Severe Threat: The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the Tennessee Valley with an ‘Enhanced Risk’ of severe weather – indicating that numerous severe storms are expected. There will be a window of time Monday – from 9AM through 12PM – in which we are dry, the sun will peak through, and temperatures will heat up quickly. How much warmth and moisture can rush into North Alabama during this timeframe will help determine how widespread severe storms will be.

Prepare Now: Be prepared for an active weather day tomorrow. Take the opportunity to prepare on Sunday, when the weather is quiet. Check your NOAA weather radio and change out the batteries. Download Live Alert 19 for the latest updates, forecasts, and alerts.

