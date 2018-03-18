× Firefighters respond to SE Huntsville business fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a business fire in South Huntsville. Officials said the fire is at Huntsville American Cabinets.

The business is located on 11820 East Gateway Drive off of Hobbs Road.

WHNT has a crew on the scene.

People who live nearby tell us the smoke could be seen for miles, and at one point they say the flames were nearly 50 feet high.

A viewer sent us the video below of the smoke rising in the distance: