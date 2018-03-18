Fatal crash in Ardmore leaves 1 dead, several injured

ARDMORE, Ala. — A woman is dead after a fatal crash on HWY 251 and Sweet Springs Rd./Pinedale Rd. Sunday morning according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers say they received a call around 10:30 a.m.

Officials say the woman was traveling in the passenger seat of a white SUV with her family, a man and two children, going eastbound on Sweet Springs Rd. Authorities say two people in a commercial vehicle were headed northbound on 251 when the cars collided.

The two children were taken to Huntsville Hospital, one was airlifted and one was taken by ambulance, to be treated for injuries and the man who was driving the SUV along with one of the passengers in the commercial vehicle suffered minor injuries according to state troopers. Right now HWY 251 and Sweet Springs Rd./Pinedale Rd. is blocked.