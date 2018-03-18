Early school dismissals for Monday, March 19

School systems have started to announce early dismissals due to possibly severe weather Monday. Click here for the latest on the forecast.

Early Dismissals

  • Colbert County Schools – Dismissing at 1 p.m. Monday. No after-school activities.
  • Cullman County Schools – Dismissing at 12:00 p.m. Monday.
  • Decatur City Schools – All activities canceled Monday.
  • Huntsville City Schools
    • All pre-school students will dismiss at 11:00 a.m. Monday.
    • All elementary, all P-6 schools, Chapman P-8 (all grades), Whitesburg P-8 (all grades), Morris P-8 (all grades), Mtn. Gap P-8 (all grades), Williams P-8 (all grades), AAA and ASFL will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. Monday.
    • All middle schools, junior high schools will dismiss at 12:00 p.m. Monday.
    • All high schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. Monday.
  • Madison County Schools – Dismissing at 12:30 p.m. Monday. No after-school activities.
  • Muscle Shoals City Schools – Dismissing at 1:30 p.m. Monday. No after-school activities.
  • Lauderdale County Schools – Dismissing at 12:00 p.m. Monday.
  • Russellville City Schools – Dismissing at 1 p.m. Monday. No after-school activities.
  • Sheffield City Schools – Dismissing at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
  • Tuscumbia City Schools – Dismissing at 1:30 p.m. Monday. No after-school activities.

We will update this list as more school systems notify us of schedule changes.