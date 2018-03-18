Driver in a hit and run that ended the life of a 75-year-old Leighton man comes forward

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — Officials say David Lee Borden from Cherokee, Ala. has come forward as the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed 75-year-old Jimmy Oneal Waldrep Saturday night.

Alabama State Troopers say the Leighton man was walking on AL. 157 near Duncan Lane when he was hit. Authorities say the driver had left the scene and not reported the incident at the time. Another driver stopped to help Leighton and gave police a description of the vehicle according to officials.

Borden told authorities that he did not see Waldrep until the last second because he was wearing dark colored clothes and was unable to avoid hitting him according to State Trooper James Howard. Borden told officials that he turned around and returned to where Waldrep was laying but when he saw several people gathered around, he panicked and left.

Officials say Borden reported his involvement in the crash after speaking with his family. The case will be submitted to the next available grand jury for their consideration.