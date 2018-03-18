Bring childhood memories back at Huntsville Botanical Garden’s LEGO exhibit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The Huntsville Botanical Garden is welcoming an exhibit to the garden made out of your childhood favorite: LEGOs®! The exhibit, Art with LEGO® by Sean Kenney runs from March 9 to 20.

See the amazing sculptures made from nearly half million LEGO® bricks by Kenney, a New York artist. View nature in a whole new light.

Set in 14 scenes, these sculptures engage youth and adults alike using one of the most classic toys and most popular hobbies in the world - building with LEGO® bricks. Included with General Admission or Garden Membership. You can purchase tickets on the garden's website.