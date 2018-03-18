× BREAKING OVERNIGHT: HFR responds to apartment fire on Governors House Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Just after one Sunday morning, Huntsville Fire & Rescue dispatched multiple units to Governors House Apartments for an apartment fire.

A resident called 911 when they realized their apartment was on fire, and eight fire trucks were dispatched. Huntsville Police also assisted. The Red Cross was called in once officials saw the magnitude of the fire.

Officials say there are no injuries.

There are 16 units in the affected units, 15 of which are occupied. Officials say not every apartment is a total loss. Firefighters are still putting out hot spots and, in a few hours, will let residents back in to recover what they can.

Multiple eyewitnesses tell WHNT News 19 they’re able to see the flames from Interstate-565, and there are multiple fire trucks and emergency vehicles on scene.

Emergency workers continue to tape off the scene and set up a perimeter, keeping non-residents and media at a distance.

Governors Drive Apartments is a gated community in the 4600 block of Governors House Drive.

Dozens of residents are standing around watching one building completely engulfed in flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is the second weekend in a row Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to a large apartment fire.

