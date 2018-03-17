No. 1 Villanova knocks off No. 9 Alabama in second round of the NCAA Tournament

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — There’d be no top-seed stunner Saturday in Pittsburgh.

Villanova simply shot Alabama out of PPG Paints Arena with a two-pronged attack. The 81-58 whipping featured Donte DiVincenzo in the first half and Mikal Bridges in the second. A combined 17-for-41 from 3-point range, the Wildcats earned some respect back for the top seeds after Virginia’s stunning 20-point loss Friday night.

For Alabama, the season that started with tall expectations ended with a 20-16 record.

