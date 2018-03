× Multiple injuries reported after deck collapse at Georgia bar

SAVANNAH, Ga. — According to Savannah Fire, multiple people were injured Saturday after a second-floor deck fell onto a seating area.

12 foot high deck at Rogue Water Tap House collapsed on seating area below pic.twitter.com/CLADr82M9q — savannahfire (@savannahfire) March 17, 2018

Crews responded to the Rogue Water Tap House just after 4:30 p.m. Savannah Fire reports a total of 14 people were transported to local hospitals for treatment and that two sustained serious injuries.

UPDATE: A total of 14 were ultimately transported to local hospitals for treatment, 2 serious injuries. Rogue Water Tap House working with Savannah Fire to meet standards for modified reopening pic.twitter.com/tPX8SprIut — savannahfire (@savannahfire) March 17, 2018

We will update this story as more information becomes available.