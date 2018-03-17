Little Caesars promises free lunch combos following shocking March Madness upset
Have lunch plans on Monday, April 2? If not, now you do.
Little Caesars will be giving out free lunch combos after UMBC pulled off the biggest upset in tournament history by knocking off the Cavaliers 74-54 in the first round. Before Friday night, a 16-seed had never beaten a No. 1 seed.
The company tweeted about its ‘If Crazy Happens‘ promotion before the game Thursday.
They tweeted out Friday confirming they would honor the promise.
The deal will be available Monday, April 2 from 11:30 a.m. through 1 p.m while supplies last. No purchase necessary. The combo includes a four slice deep dish pizza and a drink.