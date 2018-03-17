AMBER Alert issued for toddler in stolen vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for 10-month old Zoe Jordan who went missing in Memphis, Tenn. Friday night.
Officials say Jordan was a passenger in a stolen vehicle and has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink onesie with a black jacket. Investigators are looking for an African-American man in a red hoodie in connection with the case. The TBI tweeted surveillance video showing the man on what appears to be a cell phone in a parking garage.
Investigators say Jordan is in a dark maroon Honda Civic and the license plate reads X30-00S. If you have any information or spot the vehicle or Jordan, you are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.