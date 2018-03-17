AMBER Alert issued for toddler in stolen vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for 10-month old Zoe Jordan who went missing in Memphis, Tenn. Friday night.

Officials say Jordan was a passenger in a stolen vehicle and has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink onesie with a black jacket. Investigators are looking for an African-American man in a red hoodie in connection with the case. The TBI tweeted surveillance video showing the man on what appears to be a cell phone in a parking garage.

Investigators say Jordan is in a dark maroon Honda Civic and the license plate reads X30-00S. If you have any information or spot the vehicle or Jordan, you are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

AMBER ALERT: We need your help to find this 10-month old, a passenger in a stolen vehicle in Memphis tonight. The suspect is an African-American man in a red hoodie. Spot the vehicle or the child? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND! Please RT to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/3N2fdfYLyQ — TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 17, 2018

VIDEO: Here is surveillance video of the suspect in our ongoing AMBER Alert for 10-month old Zoe Jordan. Can you help us identify this man? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND!https://t.co/1JOZo3syl4 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 17, 2018