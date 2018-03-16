× Rockaxe City Throwing Club hitting the target on entertainment in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Rockaxe City Throwing Club is anticipating a grand opening on Saturday, March 16 at 4:00 p.m. But, people will get a sneak peek inside the activity earlier in the day.

“We’ll be over at the after party at Campus 805,” General Manager Melissa Schanta Ravalli said. “We’ll have our large mobile unit set up there, and we’re going to charge five dollars just to get 10 minutes of free throw. We’ll give you a coupon code. We’re going to come back to the club at four where we’re going to grand open.”

Even if you’re a newbie, the “axeperts” have all the “axeperience” you’ll need to help you throw like a pro, details at 4:30.