New Amazon Alexa skill lets you know what's on tap at local breweries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Enjoying your favorite brew is now easier than ever.

A new Amazon Alexa skill gives you the ability to instantly learn what’s on tap at local breweries in your area. ‘Huntsville On Tap’ provides you with three options: which breweries are in the area, what’s on tap at your selected brewery, and what’s new/popular.

If you know which brewery you want to ask about, simply include it when you ask Alexa.

The skill is still in the works so the list of breweries is limited at this time. More are expected to be added in the coming weeks.