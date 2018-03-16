Looking ahead to Monday: severe storms possible!

Monday’s threat: The first significant severe weather risk of the Spring tornado season is on the horizon. We’ll deal with some on-and-off showers and a few thunderstorms through the weekend (no washout expected), but there appears to be a greater threat of ‘severe’ storms from Sunday night through Monday evening.

What’s coming this way? A powerful Spring storm system moves east from the central Plains states Monday morning. Two waves of rain and thunderstorms are likely in Alabama and Southern Tennessee as that happens. The first round has some low potential for severe storms (gusty winds and hail); the second round is the one with the higher-end severe weather potential (strong winds, very large hail and tornadoes).

When will it get here? Timing down to the hour and minute isn’t possible right now; however, the general idea is to expect a wave of rain and some embedded thunderstorms between 10 PM Sunday and 6 AM Monday. There will be a break in the rain/storm action through Monday morning and early afternoon; then, we expect a line of intense storms to develop over Mississippi and West Tennessee in the early afternoon and race east into Alabama and Middle Tennessee between 2 PM and 8 PM.

Timing down to the hour and minute isn’t possible right now; however, the general idea is to expect a wave of rain and some embedded thunderstorms between 10 PM Sunday and 6 AM Monday. There will be a break in the rain/storm action through Monday morning and early afternoon; then, we expect a line of intense storms to develop over Mississippi and West Tennessee in the early afternoon and race east into Alabama and Middle Tennessee between 2 PM and 8 PM. How bad will it get? That’s to be determined on a storm-by-storm basis. Maybe one day science will get us to a point that we can tell you days or even hours in advance for a single point, but we’re not there. (No sense in pretending we can when we can’t.)

That’s to be determined on a storm-by-storm basis. Maybe one day science will get us to a point that we can tell you days or even hours in advance for a single point, but we’re not there. (No sense in pretending we can when we can’t.) What should you do? There are two main things you need to do right now: (1) stay informed – don’t let this be the last time you check in to get weather information and (2) check your NOAA Weather Radio and Live Alert 19 – make the radio is working properly, and make sure Live Alert 19 is set to ‘current location’ so that you’ll get alerts for your specific place on the map (not just the county).

The bottom line? Be ready for what could be a very active day on Monday. We’ll be talking about this on TV, right here on WHNT.com, and of course all over social media (Twitter and Facebook in particular) with the latest on the stormy weather potential.

Track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

Need some specifics about the weekend or next week? They’re always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt