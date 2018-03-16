UPDATE: Severe Storms Possible Monday

A few storms rolled through Saturday morning, but moved out shortly after sunrise. We could still see a stray shower through the afternoon, but most of your St. Patrick’s Day is mainly dry and warm. Then Sunday evening a potent spring-time storm system will approach, and likely bring a good shot at strong to severe storms on Monday.

Storms on the Horizon: Two primary rounds of rain and storms will come through with this system. The first round will come with a warm front on Sunday night and the second will come with a cold front on Monday afternoon/evening. We could see a few strong storms (gusty winds and hail) Sunday night after 10PM through Monday morning, but the main event will come through Monday afternoon.

Round One: The first round of rain and storms will come through late Sunday night after 10PM. Again – we can’t rule out a few sever storms from this round, but it doesn’t look like a slam dunk for strong storms in this time frame.

Then we’ll get a break from the rain through midday Monday. During this time we’ll see a rush of warm moist air from the south, which will destabilize our atmosphere for the incoming second wave of rain/storms.

What the risks are with these storms: The severity of storms will depend on timing and be determined on a storm-by-storm basis. There is a scenario in which all modes of severe weather are possible: damaging wind gusts, large hail, and tornadoes. This is why we’re going to ask you to be prepared for an active weather day.

The bottom line? Be ready for what could be a very active day on Monday. We’ll be talking about this on TV, right here on WHNT.com, and of course all over social media (Twitter and Facebook in particular) with the latest on the stormy weather potential.

Behind Monday’s storms, it turns much cooler next week! There’s even a good chance of a frost on three occasions from Wednesday to Friday.

-Jason

