Juvenile charged with making terrorist threats in connection with hoax bomb threat at Madison Walmart

MADISON, Ala. – Authorities have arrested a juvenile in connection with a bomb threat made at the Madison Walmart on Thursday.

Police say a male called the store saying there was a bomb in the electronics department, prompting store managers to call 911.

Police found what they called a “suspicious item,” and officers blocked off the entire shopping center as the bomb squad came in to clear the scene. After several hours, bomb squad officials determined the item was not a bomb.

The juvenile has been charged with Making Terrorist Threats, which is a class C Felony.

The Madison Police Department wants to reaffirm its position that these events are neither jokes nor are they funny, they are crimes. They are taken seriously, investigated, and prosecuted.

Because the accused is a juvenile, no further information will be released regarding this case.