Huntsville Madison County Chamber of Commerce hosts event for teachers to promote financial literacy in the classroom

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Huntsville Madison County Chamber of Commerce is hosting an event for teachers to help bring new tools to their classrooms. They’re focusing on financial literacy with the help of some local banks.

The Chamber is working to make financial literacy material more accessible in the classroom.

“Money and Malts is our opportunity to bring financial literacy curriculum to teachers in a fun environment,” said Jill Bruton with the Chamber.

The event will take place on March 22nd at Salty Nut Brewery.

“We want to have teachers come, have a free beer, and meet face to face with folks from the financial industry that have financial literacy curriculum that they can bring into their classroom,” said Bruton.

BBVA Compass bank is participating in the event and is providing material about saving, credit and budgeting.

“When they come out of school, that they understand not only how to finance, budget their finances, but to be able to manage that so that when they go out into the community and start learning how to maintain credit and understand how to get credit…that they are in a position that they are able to do that,” said Kayla McNatt with Compass.

The event and material are free for teachers. The Chamber just hopes they will take it back to their classrooms to help their students succeed.