History made: No. 1 overall seed Virginia falls in first round of NCAA Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- Who is UMBC and where on earth is it located?

That was a question many college basketball fans had to Google when the NCAA Tournament bracket was announced. But No. 1 overall seed Virginia found out the hard way on Friday night. The University of Maryland, Baltimore County pulled off the biggest upset in tournament history by knocking off the Cavaliers 74-54 in the first round.

Before Friday night, a 16-seed had never beaten a No. 1 seed.

The Retrievers, out of the America East Conference, came into the game as a 20.5-point underdog but never let the ACC Champions find a rhythm. After a low scoring first half, the two teams went into the locker room tied at 21. The Retrievers came back out firing and used a 17-3 run to build a double-digit lead early in the second half. The Cavs could never recover from the deficit.

UMBC shot 54.2% from the field, including 12 of 24 from beyond the arc. Virginia, who entered the game with just two losses on the season, struggled from three knocking down just 4 of their 22 attempts.