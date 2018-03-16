× Auburn beats Charleston 62-58 to advance to the Round of 32

SAN DIEGO, CA. (AL.com) – In its first trip to NCAA Tournament in 15 years, Auburn embodied the ethos of Big Dance: Survive and advance.

No. 4 Auburn knew it needed its defense to return to form and for role players to be a factor if it was going to make a run in March. It got both of those in spades.

Even as star point guard Jared Harper had arguably the worst game of his career and Bryce Brown shot poorly, Mustapha Heron’s 16 points, Desean Murray’s 11 and 10 from Brown and great defense by Horace Spencer was enough to outlast No. 13 seed College of Charleston, 62-58, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena in San Diego Friday night.

