590,000 Pacifier & Teether Holders recalled because of choking hazard

Handi-Craft is recalling 590,000 Dr. Brown’s Lovey Pacifier & Teether Holders. The company says the snaps could detach from the animals, causing a choking hazard.

More than 60 reports have been filed saying the ribbon holders frayed, allowing the snap to detach.

The holders were sold in eight styles: Giraffe, Zebra, Turtle, Reindeer (Special Holiday Edition), Frog (Special Holiday Edition), Spring Bunny (Special Holiday Edition), Deer and Bunny.

Only holders with the following lot codes are included in this recall:

RICH0615

RICH0715

RICH0815

RICH1215

RICH0516

RICH0616

RICH0716

RICH1116

RICH1016

RICH0916

RICH1216

RICH0317

RICH0417

RICH0517

RICH0617

RICH0717

RICH0817

RICH0917

The lot codes are printed on the tag attached to the holder. Consumers can confirm lot codes included in the recall at www.drbrownsbaby.com/recall-lovey.

The holders were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, H-E-B Grocery, K-Mart, Target, Toys ‘R Us/Babies ‘R Us, Wal-Mart and various stores nationwade and online at Amazon.com from August 2015 to March 2018 for about $10

Anyone who has one of the recalled toys should take it away from young children immediately. You can contact Handi-Craft for instructions on how to get a replacement or other merchandise of equal or lesser value.