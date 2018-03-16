590,000 Pacifier & Teether Holders recalled because of choking hazard

Handi-Craft is recalling 590,000 Dr. Brown’s Lovey Pacifier & Teether Holders. The company says the snaps could detach from the animals, causing a choking hazard.
More than 60 reports have been filed saying the ribbon holders frayed, allowing the snap to detach.
The holders were sold in eight styles: Giraffe, Zebra, Turtle, Reindeer (Special Holiday Edition), Frog (Special Holiday Edition), Spring Bunny (Special Holiday Edition), Deer and Bunny.
Only holders with the following lot codes are included in this recall:
- RICH0615
- RICH0715
- RICH0815
- RICH1215
- RICH0516
- RICH0616
- RICH0716
- RICH1116
- RICH1016
- RICH0916
- RICH1216
- RICH0317
- RICH0417
- RICH0517
- RICH0617
- RICH0717
- RICH0817
- RICH0917
The lot codes are printed on the tag attached to the holder. Consumers can confirm lot codes included in the recall at www.drbrownsbaby.com/recall-lovey.
The holders were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, H-E-B Grocery, K-Mart, Target, Toys ‘R Us/Babies ‘R Us, Wal-Mart and various stores nationwade and online at Amazon.com from August 2015 to March 2018 for about $10
Anyone who has one of the recalled toys should take it away from young children immediately. You can contact Handi-Craft for instructions on how to get a replacement or other merchandise of equal or lesser value.