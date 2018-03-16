× 5 lbs of Marijuana, 1 oz of heroin and $72,000 in cash uncovered; Huntsville police make drug trafficking arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police say they have gotten a marijuana and heroin trafficker off the streets. Officers arrested Damion Doral Drake, 28, this week.

Agents with the Madison-Morgan County HIDTA Drug Task Force (STAC) had an extensive investigation in the Huntsville/Madison area involving drug trafficking. They executed several search warrants in the Huntsville area on Wednesday in relation to the investigation.

Investigators say those searches produced a total of five pounds of marijuana, one ounce of heroin and $72,000.00 in cash.

Jail records show Drake is charged with two counts of drug trafficking, and several other drug charges. He has been arrested several times.