Yellowhammer Brewing excited about expanding

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Yellowhammer Brewing has made a name for itself in The Rocket City. It’s a top destination for beer lovers and it has some good news for fans; because they have expanded.

It’s been eight years since Yellowhammer Brewing launched. “I’m proud of our team to grow from to having 1 employee to 32 over the past few years. It has been an awesome run,” General Manager Ethan Couch explained.

The brewery was originally opened by four guys who wanted to bring good; traditional beer to Alabama. General Manager Ethan Couch said they wouldn’t be where they are without their customers.

“It’s amazing. The public has been supporting it for years now and we are still getting new customers in that are new to craft beer and people coming to town. They love to have craft brew in town and we try to represent the city well,” Couch said.

Yellowhammer will soon have more fans. “We are going to start distilling here soon, so we will be introducing craft spirits at our taproom and hopefully on the market as well,” Couch explained.

Recently they have added eight thousand square feet onto their manufacturing space, a beer hall, and an event center. They also launched canned beers. “That’s been a big step for us. We thought transitioning from bottles to cans will be an important decision this year and the market really accepts cans better,” Couch said.

You can find their beer at craft retail stores and even some larger retailers.

WHNT News 19 learned this year’s Rocket City Brewfest will be held at Campus 805 where Yellowhammer Brewing is located at. It will be held the weekend of June 8th and 9th.