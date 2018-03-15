Showers and Storms Return: timing the rain from Friday to Monday

The Storm Prediction Center posted a *Marginal Risk* of severe storms for Northwest Alabama and for a part of western and Middle Tennessee for Friday evening through early Saturday morning. The primary issue here is the threat of some strong gusty winds and small hail as storms move out of Mississippi and western Tennessee late Friday evening.

Most of North Alabama only gets some showery weather overnight Friday into Saturday with some occasional thunder and lightning. This is not a ‘sit up and watch the weather’ kind of night!

No weekend washout: Rain looks likely early Saturday morning, then we’ll get a break with a partly sunny, breezy, warm late morning to early afternoon. Expect highs in the mid-70s with a southwest wind up to 20 miles per hour. A weak cool front moves from Tennessee into North Alabama between noon and 5 PM, and that will be enough to fire up a few isolated showers and thunderstorms through early evening. The freezing level is very, very low in the atmosphere right now, so any storms that develop could produce some hail!

Sunday still looks like your driest, best outdoor day of the weekend. Rain tries to move in again after 3 PM, but it looks like our best chance of rain comes late Sunday evening into Monday morning.

Keep an eye on Monday: Monday is still a few days away, but that looks like a day that could bring some rough storms to the region. A powerful upper-air storm system driving a cold front into Alabama Monday sets the stage for some active and potentially severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. It’s too soon to tell exactly what will happen, so enjoy the breaks in the rain this weekend while keeping in touch with WHNT News 19 on TV and on Live Alert 19 to get the latest developments on Monday.

After the storms, it turns colder! There’s a chance of some more frost – and a freeze in the cold spots – by Wednesday morning and Thursday morning.

