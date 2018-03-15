Reward offered in unsolved Lauderdale County murder

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has a murder mystery on their hands. One week into the investigation, it’s still unclear who is responsible for the death of a 62-year-old man.

Crime scene tape continues to be blown around by the wind. The sheriff’s office says 62-year-old Tommy Blevins was found dead inside a camper last Thursday. It’s in a secluded spot off County Road 94 – north of St. Florian.

Investigators say Blevins was disabled due to health issues and lived alone. When a family care-taker went to check on him that’s when they discovered his body in the living area. The sheriff’s office responded to the scene and sent Blevins body for an autopsy. State forensics declared his death a homicide last Friday.

Since then, investigators have interviewed numerous people. They say every interview leads them to something new to look at. Investigators are not releasing how Tommy Blevins died.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information which leads to an arrest. Call or text the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line with your anonymous information right now. The sooner you contact them; the better chance you have of getting the reward.

To speak with an operator, dial 256-386-8685. If texting is your preferred means of communication, send your detailed message to 274637 (CRIMES).