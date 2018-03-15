× NCAA Basketball Tournament to impact WHNT News 19 programming

Due to CBS Sports coverage of the NCAA Basketball Tournament, WHNT News 19’s programming schedule will be adjusted for Thursday & Friday, March 15 & 16. You can expect the following changes to our newscasts:

No noon newscast

There will be an extended version of WHNT News 19 at 5:00

The CBS Evening News will air on WHNT2

WHNT News 19 at 10:00 will go on late, at the conclusion of the basketball game

We will also offer, for the first time, a 10:00 p.m. news brief we will stream right here on WHNT.com, the WHNT News 19 App for Apple and Android devices and the WHNT News 19 Facebook page.

For those wondering about other CBS Programming impacted by the tournament, don’t worry, you aren’t missing anything. Any CBS programs like soap operas and the Thursday night comedies will pick up where they left with their last episode.