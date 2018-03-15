NAACP supports Tanner principal currently on paid leave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - Support continues for Louis Gordon, the Tanner High School principal placed on paid leave earlier this week.

Thursday, a group gathered publicly for Gordon, concerned about the action taken by Tom Sisk, Limestone County Superintendent. While Sisk says the move to place Gordon on paid leave was made in the best interest of students, faculty, and staff while they work to investigate the "climate" at the school, Gordon's supporters say it was unfair to the principal.

"What Dr. Sisk did by calling a press conference to announce that Mr. Gordon had been put on administrative leave left a perception that he had did something wrong," some said at a Limestone County NAACP news conference.

Wilbert Woodruff, President of the Limestone County NAACP, said, "I pray that they immediately place Mr. Gordon back in Tanner High School and allow to return to his principal job there." He wants to see the principal's contract renewed, too.

The NAACP says a staff member threatened Gordon, and a teacher was recorded criticizing him and attempting to influence students against him.

"From the time that Mr. Gordon was named Principal at Tanner, there was a group of people associated with the school. They think that they own the school," he explained.

Woodruff contends that Gordon is a good man and good for all the students at Tanner High School. Some students who support him recently walked out of class in a show of support.

In a previous statement from Supt. Sisk, he stated that being placed on leave is not an admission of guilt.

"It is a common practice we have employed in the past. It is in the best interest of the district and the employee to remove them from the situation while conducting the investigation," he stated.

Below you'll find the full statement from the Limestone County NAACP: