LIVE BLOG: Multiple killed following Florida International University bridge collapse

A pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.
(CNN) — Multiple people have died as a result of a pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida International University in Miami, according to a spokesman with the Florida Highway Patrol.
Multiple agencies have responded to the scene.
Lt. Alejandro Camacho, the Florida Highway Patrol spokesman, said “five to six vehicles” were crushed underneath the bridge. A spokeswoman with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told CNN there were multiple injuries.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott is being briefed on the incident by Miami-Dade County Police Chief Juan Perez, according to a schedule released by his office.
Ricardo Dejo, an FIU civil engineering student, told CNN he saw cars pinned beneath the bridge. “I can’t describe it,” Dejo said. “We were really excited about the bridge. Everything looked fine. I went underneath it with my own car and it looked great.”
In a statement, the university said it was “shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding at the FIU-Sweetwater pedestrian bridge.”
“At this time we are still involved in rescue efforts and gathering information,” the statement continued. “We are working closely with authorities and first responders on the scene.”
The bridge was just installed Saturday. According to a fact sheet about the bridge on FIU’s website, it cost $14.2 million to build and was funded as part of a $19.4 million grant from the US Department of Transportation.
It was designed to withstand the strength of a Category 5 hurricane, the fact sheet said, and was supposed to last for more than 100 years.
The bridge was installed just this past weekend
Florida International University sent a press release on Saturday, March 10th, announcing that the bridge had been “lifted from its temporary supports, rotated 90 degrees across an eight-lane thoroughfare, and lowered into its permanent position.”
“FIU is about building bridges and student safety. This project accomplishes our mission beautifully,” FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg said in the statement.
“We are filled with pride and satisfaction at seeing this engineering feat come to life and connect our campus to the surrounding community where thousands of our students live.”
It also released a time-lapse video of the moment the bridge swung into place.
Witness: “The cars were completely crushed”
Isabella Carrasco told CNN that she had just driven under the new bridge at Florida International University before it collapsed, and then described what she saw.
“The cars were completely crushed under,” she said.
Carrasco continued: “Someone on the side of the road had asked a police officer if they had heard any responses from the people inside the car and she shook her head and said, ‘no.'”
Carrasco said the scene at the bridge was chaotic. “There was debris everywhere,” she added.
“Quite frankly, I’m lucky to be alive,” Carrasco said. “That could have easily been me and my boyfriend under that bridge had we not turned right and decided to stay at the light and gone a different direction, or if we were stuck behind another car. We were right under that bridge. And my heart is broken and saddened. All the people affected by this. I’m absolutely in shock that this could happen.”
President Trump has been briefed on the bridge collapse
(CNN) – Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said at the top of the press briefing that the White House is monitoring the bridge collapse at FIU in Florida and that the President has been briefed on the matter.
She added that the administration is ready to “offer whatever support needed” to the local officials and community.
