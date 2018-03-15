× Mass casualty training drill scheduled for Thursday on Calhoun Community College’s Decatur Campus

DECATUR, Ala. – A portion of the Calhoun Community College’s Decatur Campus will transform into a mock crime scene on Thursday for a mass casualty training drill. This means you may see a large number of emergency vehicles in the area.

It begins at 9:00 a.m. It’s happening in the area of the baseball/softball complex on the south end of the campus.

Students with the Emergency Medical Services and Nursing programs are leading the charge on this drill. The specific circumstances regarding the training are unknown at this time. The college says this adds to the “realness” of the event.

Calhoun nurses will help each of the “patients” on Thursday morning from the EMS students at the college’s “hospital” which will be set up in the Health Sciences Center. Essentially, the mock disaster will simulated an experience that threatens people/property on campus.

Past mock drills on campus have included a bus crash, bomb threat, active shooter incident and a chemical explosion. The school will use signs and notices across the campus to alert people that this is a drill and not a real emergency.

Calhoun EMS and Nursing faculty, Calhoun Police and Security personnel and area fire, EMS agencies, area police departments and air medical flight services from MedFlight are participating with the students too.