× March 15th is National Password Day: Check Your Passwords Today!

When is the last time you reviewed the passwords to your bank account, e-mail or credit card accounts?

Today is a good day to do it. Why? March 15th is National Password Day. Together with the Federal Trade Commission, the Better Business Bureau is sharing tips to make your passwords more secure.

• Make your password long, strong and complex. That means at least twelve characters, mixed with uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols. Avoid common words, phrases or information in your passwords.

• Don’t reuse passwords used on other accounts. Use different passwords for different accounts so that if hackers compromise one account, they can’t access other accounts.

• Use multi-factor authentication, when available. For accounts that support it, two-factor authentication requires both your password and an additional piece of information to log in. The second piece could be a code sent to your phone, or a random number generated by an app or token. This protects your account even if your password is compromised.

• Consider a password manager. Most people have trouble keeping track of all their passwords. Consider storing your passwords and security questions in a reputable password manager, an easy-to-access application that stores all your password information. Use a strong password to secure the information in your password manager.

• Select security questions only you know the answer to. Many security questions ask for answers to information available in public records or online, like your ZIP Code, mother’s maiden name, and birthplace. That is information a motivated attacker can obtain. Don’t use questions with a limited number of responses that attackers can easily guess – like the color of your first car.

• Change passwords quickly if there is a breach. If you receive a notification from a company about a possible breach, change that password and any account that uses a similar password immediately.

For more information on keeping your information secure, check out the FTC’s article on Computer Security. And click here for BBB’s tips on identity theft.

Source: BBB.org and Federal Trade Commission: United States Federal Trade Commission, www.ftc.gov – not subject to copyright protection. 17 U.S.C. 403.

To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to https://www.bbb.org