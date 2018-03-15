× Madison Police: Bomb threat investigation underway at Walmart shopping center on Madison Blvd.

MADISON, Ala. – Police are asking everyone to avoid the Walmart Shopping Center on Madison Boulevard. They say there is a bomb threat in the area.

A viewer sent us the picture below showing Madison Firefighters are also on the scene. That person says the whole shopping center is shut down.

Police confirm they have found a suspicious item inside the store. They are waiting for bomb techs to arrive to determine what the suspicious item is.

Officers say a male called in the bomb threat.

Huge police and fire presence near Walmart on Madison Blvd. Whole plaza shut down and blocked off @whnt @waff48 Confirmed with the fire department it’s a bomb threat. pic.twitter.com/5expChdPKf — Nemesis (@TheNemesisZone_) March 15, 2018