Madison Police: Bomb threat investigation underway at Walmart shopping center on Madison Blvd.
MADISON, Ala. – Police are asking everyone to avoid the Walmart Shopping Center on Madison Boulevard. They say there is a bomb threat in the area.
A viewer sent us the picture below showing Madison Firefighters are also on the scene. That person says the whole shopping center is shut down.
Police confirm they have found a suspicious item inside the store. They are waiting for bomb techs to arrive to determine what the suspicious item is.
Officers say a male called in the bomb threat.
34.683884 -86.741166