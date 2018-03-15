Madison County Career Tech Center hosts mock disaster drill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One local technology center is trying to prepare their students in case a bomb was to ever go off. Madison County Career Technical Center held a mock disaster drill to give students hands-on training.

The campus looked like a scene out of a movie. There were injured victims, first responders, and thick smoke. This was all set up for training purposes.

The scenario was a bomb went off hurting dozens; the bomb caused several fires to pop up. The students had to respond.

"This year we were able to get the bomb squad involved and simulate an explosion. We had actual fires this year that the students put out. The Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department helped us with that to make sure the students stayed safe," Instructor Jeremy Ebert said.

Ebert said students trained 8 weeks for the drill. "They learn how to assess a scene and make sure it is safe. Then they learn how to triage different patients. They learn how injured the people are, so they know how to treat them. They also learn how to put out small fires and protect property," Ebert explained.

"I think it's really cool to learn at such a young age what to do if something like this was to happen. With the way the world is today, anything like this could happen," High School Senior Lexie Helton said.

Helton wants to become a nurse when she grows up, so for her, the mock drill was beneficial. "People come in like that at the ER, so you have to know what to do," Helton said.

"I hope students walk away with confidence in their own abilities to help another human being instead of being in a panic, or just recording it on their phone. I hope they step in and intervene on their behalf," Ebert explained.

Ebert hopes students are more confident after the mock drill. He said the drill was the student's final exam after training in the classroom. They will be graded on their participation and will have to write a paper on their experience.