Longtime Huntsville fixture Plamor Lanes prepares to permanently close the doors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A bowling alley that’s been in Huntsville for more than 50 years is closing its doors.

Plamor Lanes on Leeman Ferry Road will be open until May 11.

The current owner says the location initially opened up as bowling alley back in the 1960’s.

The owner says ultimately the decision to shut down was because of all of the entertainment businesses that have recently opened in the Rocket City.

The bowling alley will continue its normal hours until the close date. They will be open Sunday – Thursday from 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. On Friday and Saturday they are open until midnight.