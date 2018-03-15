× Large police presence at apartment complex off of Sparkman Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are investigating an incident at the Westlake apartment complex off of Sparkman Drive.

While WHNT News 19 is still working to confirm what has taken place, a visitor to the apartment complex, Timothy Coleman, told us that he arrived just before police. He stated that he heard gunshots fired in the area. He said that the officers had rifles drawn at the scene.

“We actually pulled up right in front of the first responders, and they came out with rifles. So we got nervous and pulled back,” he said.

We are still working to get information from Huntsville Police.

Large police presence near Westlake Apartments on Sparkman Drive. We are working to get more information. Stay with @whnt for the latest pic.twitter.com/jdAgtq1OKr — Chelsea Brentzel (@ChelseaBrentzel) March 16, 2018