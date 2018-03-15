× Gobble! Gobble! Spring Turkey Hunting Season Begins in Alabama

This time of year in the hills of north Alabama, you’ll hear the call of the wild. Faint at first and then louder as your ears become attuned to it. It’s a rapid, somewhat high-pitched gurgling of sorts. That’s the sound of male turkeys gobbling. The onset of spring prompts them to sound off in an attempt to attract hens, their female counterparts. The gobble is their mating call.

The sound also attracts hunters. Spring gobbler hunting season opened in most Alabama counties today.

In north Alabama, hunters can hit the woods in DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall Counties. The runs through April 30th in those counties.

In Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale (west of US Highway 43), Lawrence (south of AL Highway 24), Limestone (north of US Highway 72) and Madison Counties you have to wait until March 31st for opening day.

In Lawrence (north of AL Highway 24), Lauderdale (east of US Hwy 43), and Morgan Counties, you have a very short season – running from April 21st through the 25th.

Be sure to check detailed information about opening and closing dates for your county; as well as bag limits and cost for a license.