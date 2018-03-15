Alabama Crimson Tide players to visit White House

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: The Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates beating the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime and winning the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Alabama won 26-23. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says the championship University of Alabama football team will visit next month.
Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the team will come to the White House April 10.
Alabama won its fifth national title in nine years in January with a second-half comeback over Georgia.
Sanders noted that President Donald Trump attended the game and looks forward to hosting Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban and the players.