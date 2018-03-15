× Alabama beats Virginia Tech 86-83 for 1st NCAA Tournament win since 2006

PITTSBURGH, PA. (AL.com) – Warming up for the second half, John Petty smiled a shot a thumbs up to the fan who shouted love to the Alabama freshman.

The shooting slump was dead. And Alabama lives on.

When Collin Sexton slow to start Thursday night, Petty’s dead-eye helped send Alabama to its first NCAA tournament win in 12 years, 86-83 over Virginia Tech.

Petty went 6-for-8 from 3-point range for 20 points while Sexton scored 22 of his 25 after halftime in a wild one with the Hokies.

Alabama (20-15) moves on to face top-seeded Villanova on Saturday in Pittsburgh.

To continue reading click here.