$750K meth shipment seized in multi-agency bust, Sheffield man charged with trafficking

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a large crystal meth bust.

Agents with the Colbert County Drug Task Force, Colbert County Sheriff’s Office, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Lauderdale County Drug Task Force, Franklin County Drug Task Force, Muscle Shoals Police Dept., Sheffield Police Dept., FBI North Alabama Safe Streets Task Force, U.S. Marshalls, and the DEA intercepted a shipment of crystal methamphetamine in Muscle Shoals.

On March 1 agents stopped a gold Jeep Cherokee driven by 38-year-old Christopher Lamar Carroll, also known as PeeWee, and recovered 17 bundles of ICE, weighing just over 1 lb each. Investigators say the drugs were wrapped in a way that would make detection by K-9 units more difficult.

Authorities estimate the street value of the drugs to be over $750,000.

Carroll was charged with Trafficking a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) and at that time was temporarily released on a $50,000 bond.

On March 14, the combined task force of agencies served a federal warrant at Carroll’s residence in Sheffield. Carroll was taken into custody and transported to Huntsville to await a detention hearing.

The investigation is ongoing and other indictments and arrests are expected.