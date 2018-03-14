× Utility work causes power outages, road closure in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities crews are working to replace a damaged utility pole.

Jeff Road from Springview Lane to Nick Davis Road will be closed until the repairs are complete. Several viewers in the area have reported power outages.

While repairing the damaged pole, crews discovered an additional damaged piece of electrical equipment that failed during the replacement process, causing a brief power outage.

Power has been rerouted and repairs are still underway.

Officials say a detour will be in place to reroute traffic during the project, which is expected to take 4-6 hours.

Officials ask that you avoid this area if possible. If you must travel through this area please do so with extreme caution as workers will be present.

If possible, they advise planning an alternate route to minimize any inconvenience. If alternate routes are not available, be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays.

Huntsville Utilities thanks the community for their patience and cooperation. Any customers still experiencing a power issue should call (256) 53-LIGHT.