Remembering Sweet Livia: Vigil held for 3-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A community mourns the death a 3-year-old one week after her murder. A vigil was held on Wednesday night to honor Livia Robinson, who was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting.

Dozens gathered in a circle outside of her home on Murray Road. Family members, Huntsville Police Department Investigators, and neighbors all held candles with purple ribbon.

Dozens, including HPD officers are at a vigil to remember the life of 3-year-old Livia Robinson. The toddler was killed in a drive-by shooting last week. @whnt pic.twitter.com/fuySRiUk0D — Chelsea Brentzel (@ChelseaBrentzel) March 15, 2018

3-year-old Livia Robinson was sleeping when police say she was hit by a bullet from a drive-by shooting. A senseless act her family is hoping never happens to anyone else.

"Stop the violence," said her aunt Ashley McComb."Put down the guns cause this is nonsense."

The crime brought many who didn't know the 3-year-old or her family to the vigil. "We have to know that we should not have to experience this again," said Huntsville resident Kobina Bantushango. "No child should be lost from this community like this again."

"We got to listen," said her cousin Latoya Baker. "Everybody says they're listening. Everybody can put the message out... but it's got to be done."

While her family is still mourning, they are hopeful sharing the story of Livia's life will spark a movement to end gun violence.

"She was a happy baby," remembered her aunt Ashley. "She was really happy, smart, and intelligent. Just somebody that you could really love. she would make you happy, brighten up your day."

"She was the sweetest thing ever, little, cute," said her cousin Latoya. "Everything you could ever want in a child, just amazing"

There's no doubt those sweet memories will live on.

Three people have been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with the crime. Police say the drive-by shooting followed an argument on social media.