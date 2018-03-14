March 14th is Pi Day, so enjoy some pie!

Today is March 14th, otherwise know as National Pi Day! It's an annual celebration of the mathematical constant, π.
In math, pi (π) represents the mathematical ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. Because it is an irrational number, it has an infinite number of decimals, but it's most often noted as 3.14 -- its first three digits. If you were curious, the National Pi Day official website has expanded it to a million places.
But many observe the day with a different sort of circle, in the form of pie, or pizza. Several places that serve both even offer deals!
Here's a list of some places with Pi Day promotions. Keep in mind, offers can vary by location.
- Blaze Pizza – Get any Build-Your-Own-Pie pizza for $3.14.
- BJ’s Brewhouse & Restaurant - Mini one-topping pizzas are $3.14.
- Bojangles’ –Get three sweet potato pies for $3.14 at participating locations while supplies last.
- Cici’s Pizza – Buy 1 Regular Price Buffet, Get a Second Buffet for $3.14. At participating locations.
- Domino’s Pizza – Buy one pizza at menu price, get one (of equal or lesser value) free through March 18, for online and carryout orders only.
- Hungry Howie’s - With the purchase of any Howie Bread at regular menu price Tuesday and Wednesday, get a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14 with promo code PI18.
- Papa Murphy’s – Pi Day Special: Large Thin Crust 1 Topping Pizza $3.14 March 14 only at participating locations. Online only.
- Pieology - New and existing Pie Life members, buy a regular-priced custom or chef-inspired 11-inch thin crust pizza and get any thin crust pizza for $3.14 Wednesday with an email coupon.
- Pizza Hut – Get a large two-topping pizza for $7.99, or two medium two-topping pizzas for $5.99 each. Online only.
- Village Inn – Get $2 off any whole pie on March 13 and 14. Pie options may vary by location.
- Whole Foods – Get large bakery pies for a $3.14 discount on March 14, while supplies last.