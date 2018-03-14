LIVE BLOG: Students in the TN Valley join others across the US in National Walkout Day

Tens of thousands of young people in U.S. communities big and small walked out of school to demand action on gun violence Wednesday in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged since the massacre in Florida.
Across the country and beyond, students were urged to leave class at 10 a.m. local time for 17 minutes — one minute for each of the dead in Florida.
Students at Madison County HS participated in National Walk Out Day
Florence HS students participating in the “Walk Up”. They are writing notes of sympathy and encouragement to the victim’s families
“Be a nuisance when it counts. Do your part to inform and stimulate the public to join your action. Be depressed, discouraged, & disappointed at failure & the disheartening effects of ignorance, greed, corruption & bad politics — but never give up.”
That is a quote from Marjory Stoneman Douglas; an environmentalist, journalist and activist whose name is now forever linked to the school shooting that rocked Parkland, Florida last month.
Students from Grissom High posted views from inside the courtyard on the map of Snapchat posts. Here’s one.
