× Florence High School student arrested, accused of taking a gun to school

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police arrested a Florence High School Student on Tuesday. Officers say the 11th-grade student took a gun to school.

Officers say a school resource officer learned of a threat on Tuesday. He immediately got the student and isolated him from others. The SRO then searched the student, and says he found a gun in the 17-year-old student’s backpack.

Police charged the student with carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Juvenile authorities are taking care of the case at this point.