Athens High School students remember Parkland victims and encourage acts of kindness

ATHENS, Ala. -- For over 30 seconds the only sound louder than the ticking of the clock at Athens High School Wednesday morning were thoughts for the students and teachers who lost their lives in Parkland.

"We knew we wanted to do something to honor and remember what happened at Stoneman Douglass," said Emma Preston, Student Council President.

Instead of a walkout, the Student Council Association found their own way to honor the memories of the 17 people killed.

"We're trying to reach the people who might not get reached sometimes with kindness and let them know that they are loved and let them know, feel like some kindness in like their everyday lives," said Kate Preston, Student Council Treasurer,

The council also set up a 'kindness wall' and challenged their fellow students to find at least fourteen other students and three adults to perform an act of kindness for.

The wall gives students a way to carry out an act of kindness by grabbing an idea from this side, executing that idea and writing it down on the accomplishments wall.

The acts can be small gestures. "Someone was walking home that I recognize in my neighborhood so it wasn't just a random stranger, I knew who he was so I picked him up and brought him home," said Mary Beth Smith, Student Council Vice President.

But the message is the same.

"We can control how we are to others, and if we're nice to one another and if we spread kindness instead of being hateful," reminded Kate Preston.

The students say they hope to continue the acts the kindness wall throughout the rest of the school year and maybe do another next year.

The student's advisers say they hope to bring the idea to all of the school systems in the area.