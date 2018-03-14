American Red Cross ‘Totes of Hope’ collecting donations for veterans, outreach programs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Veterans put in the work to protect our freedom. Perhaps you didn't know, the American Red Cross helps military members and their families. One way they are working to serve them is through the 'Totes of Hope' donation drive.

"You stop by one of our branch locations in any part of Huntsville, Madison or Decatur," Danny Davis, Renasant Bank City President, said. "We have an option for donation items and stop by the branch. We'll be glad to provide that outline to you. You can either donate cash on the spot or you can take one of the fliers with you, and come back by and drop it in one of the totes."

Totes of Hope are placed at the bank for donations. These goods will go to veteran's hospitals or veteran outreach programs.

"We are so grateful to the service of our veterans," Justin Brewer, service chair for the local chapter of the American Red Cross, said. "The opportunity to do this was just a perfect fit."

Those at Renasant Bank will continue collecting items at the bank's branches through the end of the month.

Suggested items include (must be new and unused):